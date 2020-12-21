Never on a break, pan – India star Prabhas is always up and running!

Baahubali was a massive blockbuster and it goes to show just how big Prabhas’s fandom is. His dedication and hardwork have always been praise worthy. Such is his will to work that even during lockdown Prabhas was working out to keep in shape for his movie ‘Radheshyam’. Name a role and he will shape up for it. He makes sure to tone himself according to the demand of the role.

A source close to the star shared, “Prabhas is someone who loves to workout and for him fitness is a way of life”. When asked for details, the source added, “Prabhas was working out even during the lockdown to stay in shape for his upcoming movie. He didn’t want to waste anymore days after the resumption of shooting and so he dedicatedly worked out to stay in shape”.

Radheshyam sees Pooja Hegde co – star opposite Prabhas. It is another Pan – India project for Prabhas adding to the list of multiple Pan – India films that Prabhas is being offered. Prabhas reportedly lost 10 kgs for Saaho after playing his role in Baahubali. His 6 pack abs and ripped body is proof of his unmatched dedication. His global fandom collectively waits for the looks he would don in his upcoming film. One can only praise the dedication and fitness level of the star. The success of Bahubaali and combined effort of Prabhas’s work ethic and dedication are making him every director’s go to.

He will be starring in various genre films for his upcoming projects like Mythology, Romantic drama, sci-fi, and the unrevealed genre for Salaar. His fans go crazy with each announcement he makes and now his fans have a mega reason to gush over him as he has announced 4 films all of them being Pan – India projects. With AdiPurush, Radheshyam, Salaar and Deepika Padukone starrer unnamed, Prabhas makes it 4 Pan – India films in the pipeline.

The star who had recently wrapped the Italy schedule for Radheshyam will soon be shooting for his back to back lined up films and the country or rather the globe cannot wait for Prabhas to impress them and win hearts with his outstanding performances again.