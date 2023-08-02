New Commando Prem Parrijaa is all praises for Vidyut Jammwal – “Vidyut Sir is the OG Commando”

Patriotism, brotherhood and one man on a mission to protect his country at all costs. Reporting on duty and set to take us on a journey of valor, bravery and love for the nation, Disney+ Hotstar drops the trailer of its high-octane, power-packed series, ‘Commando’.

Produced by Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd and created, produced and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the series is set to release on August 11, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar. Torn between a nefarious plan and a bio-war, Commando Prem devises an extraction mission to protect his nation and his brother Commando. Will he be able to succeed?

As we await to welcome our new Commando, Prem, the young and talented action-hero talks about how Vidyut Jammwal has set a bench-mark, which he aspires to reach. Moreover, the dynamic star is here to surprise the audiences as he dons the role of Commando Virat.

Talking about Vidyut Jammwal, Prem says, “Making a debut with something as big as Commando which is giving me a moniker is surely a great deal. While I hope that the audience can resonate with me, Vidyut Sir will always remain the OG commando. He has taken this action franchise to another level altogether, he is an inspiration for me or anyone else who wants to become an action star. In fact, I feel grateful that I had a benchmark to aspire to reach. I hope to spring a surprise for the audience and the jammwalians by bringing them a new Commando with my style of aggression and my technique of action”