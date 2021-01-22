NFDC begins shooting of the Telugu feature film Korangi Nunchi starring Vikranth Santosh

Vikranth (Thomas) will be in a titular role in the upcoming Telugu feature Directed by the debutant Director K. Jayadev, Son of the National award-winning Director Late Shri KNT Shastry.

January 2021, Mumbai – National Film Development Corporation Limited (NFDC) will commence shooting for the Telugu Feature Korangi Nunchi (Who Will Marry Thomas?) from Wednesday, 20th January 2021 abiding by all the health guidelines amidst COVID-19 pandemic. The film will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule.

Korangi Nunchi is a Drama featuring Vikranth Santosh, Veteran Actress K. Archana & other prominent cast including Shafi, Tanikella Bharani, Surya, Pasupati. The film will be extensively shot in the interiors of Andhra Pradesh. The film is part of the new slate of films that will be under production from NFDC Ltd.

Besides, Korangi Nunchi, a Bengali feature named Chhaad (The Terrace) by debutante director Indrani Chakraborty & a biopic feature on the life of the Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman named Bangabandhu, Directed by Padmabhusan awarded Shyam Benegal, a Indo-Bangladesh Co-Production are ready to go on floor from NFDC’s new slate of productions.

The corporation is currently reviewing the transition plan as per the Government’s announcement of a mega merger of four Ministry of Information & Broadcasting units – namely National Film Archives of India, Films Division, Directorate of Film Festivals, and Children’s Film Society of India- under the umbrella organization NFDC, the National Film Development Corporation.

Smt. Dhanpreet Kaur, Director, Films, (Ministry of I & B) & Managing Director NFDC India, also shared her views on the new production– “Exhilarating to witness production of new slate of movies from NFDC under testing times. NFDC continues to mentor, support and uphold its core objectives and will begin its Telegu production. I wish the team of Korangi Nunchi all the very best & wish them all the success for their project. Overwhelmed with the beginning of production this early on in the year, after a stressful last year. I’m sure this will be a great beginning for the new & talented debut director K. Jayadev”

Director K. Jayadev says, “Who will marry Thomas? is based on true incidents. In fact, this story is based on a news article published in The Hindu newspaper. I have been toying on this idea for over seven years. Developed the story, got the screenplay done. The screenplay went on win Cinestan Screenplay Contest Third Prize. I am grateful that NFDC has approved the script and decided to produce it. The Telugu feature film has interesting lineup of star cast that includes Archana, Vikranth, Banerjee, Nagineedu, Katta Anthony, Anandhi, Anirudh Singh and Kowsalya”

Actor Vikranth expresses that, “It’s been hard times for our industry in last one year, getting back to shooting is so pleasing. I am so grateful to be part of NFDC’s feature film, always inspired by watching its classics and now working under its production with talented director K. Jayadev, veteran actor Archana & the team will be fun. Hope to do the best”

Senior actor K Archana shared her thoughts “Always inspiring to work with new comers, their way of storytelling is different. Working with NFDC is always a pleasure, have acted as a leading lady in one of the NFDC film Sammohanam during the 1990s, shooting under their banner brings back pleasant memories.”

Ace Cinematographer & filmmaker Madhu Ambat, expresses his views “With years into filmmaking and watching cinema over the generations, it has been a long journey and working with NFDC has always been a homecoming. Looking forward to a joy time doing what I love the most and my best wishes to the young talented Jayadev for his debut feature.”

Deepti Chawla- Head of Distribution & Marketing, NFDC “Deepti Chawla- “There is a reason why watching content in Indian languages is on a rise. Production of Localized and regional content has always been part of NFDC’s mandate. With Korangi Nunchi we want to entertain the targeted region and tell a story to the audience that can relate to it and enjoy it.