NFDC Film Bazaar 2024 sees record participation

The NFDC Film Bazaar 2024 concluded with great success, offering a dynamic and specially curated knowledge series featuring prominent industry leaders such as Shoojit Sircar, Nikhil Advani, Amar Kaushik, Nitanshi Goel, Aparna Purohit, Sparsh Shrivastava, Jyoti Deshpande, and Guneet Monga. The event also highlighted various sections showcasing films at different stages of production, reinforcing its position as a key platform for the global film industry.

Held over four days alongside the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, the market drew a record-breaking 2,679 attendees, including producers, directors, distributors, actors, and film enthusiasts—all eager to network, buy, sell, or learn from industry experts.

This year’s Film Bazaar saw strong participation from both international and domestic delegates. Country pavilions from Australia, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, and Japan were represented, alongside state pavilions from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Karnataka, and Uttarakhand.

The market experienced robust engagement across its various sections. The Co-Production Market (CPM) received 180 film submissions, with 20 projects selected for presentation. Additionally, Film Bazaar formed a project exchange partnership with the South East Asian Audio-Visual Association (SAAVA) and the ATF IP Accelerator from the Asian TV Forum Market. These 21 projects, representing 12 languages from seven countries, were showcased. A new web-series segment was introduced in the CPM this year, receiving 38 web series applications, of which 8 were selected. The Viewing Room (VR), Work-in-Progress Lab (WIP), and Film Bazaar Recommends (FBR) collectively featured 208 films in 18 languages from 13 countries. Furthermore, the Screenwriters Lab (SWL) received 154 film submissions and 47 web series projects.

A highlight of this year’s edition was the VFX & Tech Pavilion, which spotlighted cutting-edge technologies transforming the film industry. Key participants included Netflix, YouTube, Sony, Innovative Film Academy, NFDC, Prasar Bharati, Kuberans Techventures & Filmcity, Zoo Digital, and Svayam.

The Market Pavilion also served as a hub for networking, partnerships, and business deals, bringing together a diverse range of industry professionals.

At the closing ceremony, several exceptional projects were recognized. Kaatti Ri Raatti (Hunters Moon) and Shape of Momo received awards under the Work-in-Progress Lab. The Good, The Bad, and The Hungry and The Red Hibiscus earned special mentions and awards from Prasad Labs. Additionally, Nube Studios partnered with Film Bazaar to offer up to ₹6 Lakhs in post-production support (including DI and VFX) to Shape of Momo, directed by Tribeny Rai and produced by Geeta Rai. In the Film Bazaar Recommends (FBR) category, Angammal, House of Manikanta, and Flames were awarded.

The Co-Production Market (CPM) also presented cash awards to the top three projects: Kurinji (The Disappearing Flower), Kothiyan: Fishers of Men, and All Ten Heads of Ravana. Additionally, Film Bazaar made an exciting announcement regarding two special Co-Production Market projects. In collaboration with casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Film Bazaar will provide free casting services for one feature project, Baaghi Bechare, and one web series, Chauhan’s BNB Bed and Basera.