“Nice to have you mere saath” – Sara Ali Khan on her Gaslight co-star Vikrant Massey

The exciting new on-screen pair of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey are all set to be seen together in Gaslight for which they are currently shooting in Gujarat. While their on-screen chemistry is yet to be determined, their off-screen camaraderie is already giving us goals as Sara Ali Khan gave a sweet shoutout on her social media platform for her co-star.

The Atrangi Re actress shared a series of pictures from Vikrant’s and her visit to the Nageshvara Jyotirlinga temple in Gujarat. While the Love Hostel star can be seen wearing a blue shirt with grey pants, Sara donned a simple yet pretty floral kurti with printed palazzos and dupatta during their darshan.

What is most interesting is the actress’s caption for the Vikrant as she wrote talking about their shoot time, “Nice to have you mere saath 🙌

Filming, inspiring, holding my haath 🤝

Being there and helping me for har ek baat 🤗

Thank you 🙏🏻

Jai Bholenath 🔱💟☮️”

Besides Gaslight, Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled next opposite Vicky Kaushal and Vikrant on the other hand, will soon be seen in ‘Forensic’ opposite Radhika Apte.