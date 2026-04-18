Nidhi Dutta’s daughter Sitara steals hearts with her first appearance on social media

Nidhi Dutta recently shared a heart-melting glimpse from her Maldives getaway, giving fans a beautiful peek into her life as a new mother. Amidst crystal-clear waters and sun-kissed shores, the highlight of the trip was undoubtedly the first-ever appearance of her daughter, Sitara. Wrapped in warmth and innocence, the little one instantly became the center of attention, her presence adding a magical charm to the serene island escape.

The picturesque vacation turned into a deeply personal celebration for Nidhi and Binoy Gandhi, as they embraced parenthood in one of the world’s most stunning locations. Sitara’s adorable debut wasn’t just a reveal—it was a moment that captured the essence of togetherness and the beauty of first experiences.

On the professional front, Nidhi Dutta continues to soar high following the success of Border 2. She is now actively working on Border 3, along with an ambitious air force-based film and an exciting fantasy adventure franchise. Balancing motherhood and a thriving creative journey, Nidhi is stepping into a powerful new chapter—both personally and professionally—while fans eagerly await what she brings to the screen next.