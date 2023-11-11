Nikhil Advani compares Dibyendu Bhattacharya with Irrfan; shares a sweet message for the actor on his birthday

The industry has come together to pour in wishes for Dibyendu Bhattacharya on his birthday. Nikhil Advani, the acclaimed director-producer, who has worked with him on the celebrated series ‘Rocket Boys’ has shared a sweet message for Dibyendu.

Nikhil added,”It’s been an honour to work with you and share your creative space. Whenever I looked at you on the monitor, while you performed, I got the feeling that I was missing Irrfan. You have a unique quality of being a wonderful performer, you have brought depth to every character that you have worked on. Big hug to you, looking forward to working with you again!”

Nikhil Advani went on to compare Dibyendu’s earnest portrayal with that of late actor Irrfan Khan. Dibyendu and Nikhil have previously collaborated for Rocket Boys season 1 & 2.