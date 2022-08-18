Nikhita Gandhi and Siddhant Bhosle collaborate on their new independent single Tu Hi Bata

Nikhita Gandhi, a Kolkata native, is the voice behind Bollywood chart-toppers such as Jugnu, Naach Meri Rani, Burj Khalifa, Qaafirana, Ullu Ka Pattha, Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe, and many more. She is back with another single titled ‘Tu Hi Bata’ in collaboration with singer-songwriter Siddhant Bhosle.

The duo have come together again after the success of their previous collaboration ‘Din Aur Raatein’. Adding another successor to her indie discography, ‘Tu Hi Bata’ is composed and sung by Siddhant Bhosle and Nikhita Gandhi, the heartfelt ballad is garnered with easy-breezy lyrics that add the perfect vibe to this rainy season.

Expressing her excitement on this beautiful song, Nikhita said, “Tu Hi Bata was born in a songwriting session that Sid and I did during the pandemic. We met to record and shoot the acoustic version of his single ‘Din Aur Raatein’, which was also the song that made me fall in love with Sid’s music. We wrote Tu Hi Bata together and then kept building on it slowly. Shlok came on board to write some of the Hindi parts with us. We took our time with it and felt it was time to share this little piece of our heart with the world.”

Having displayed a key interest and passion for composing and writing, the pop queen released her single ‘Bura Na Mano Yaara’ followed by her debut EP Saazish consisting of 3 songs. Her independent songs have garnered love and accolades from across the world and were featured at New York City’s Times Square billboard in July this year.

Owing to such great testimony, Nikhita’s latest offering ‘Tu Hi Bata’ strikes the right chord with the listeners. The song is out now on all the official channels and streaming platforms.