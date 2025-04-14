Nikita Dutta expresses gratitude for embracing the ‘classic Bollywood heroine’ in Jewel Thief

At the much-awaited trailer launch of ‘Jewel Thief’, Nikita Dutta shared excitement and insights into her role in the upcoming film, highlighting her journey through the unique world created by producer Siddharth Anand and directors Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulati, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

At the event, Nikita spoke candidly about what she took away from this exciting project, saying, “I’ve been part of Sid Anand’s world, which I feel is a huge thing because I mean, I feel as an actor, especially as a female actress, I would say. I don’t think I’ve lived the classic Bollywood heroine tag, which, thanks to you and Mamta, I have gotten this opportunity to play the classic Bollywood heroine. And I’m not saying just because you’re going to see me dancing. It’s just overall to get the heroine feeling. I think I’ve gotten that from this film. So that’s my takeaway from being a part of Sid Anand’s world with this film”

Nikita’s candid reflection on the role highlights how significant it was for her to portray a more traditional, glamorous heroine. Over the years, she has been known for her versatile roles in, ‘Kabir Singh’, ‘Gharat Ganpati’, ‘The Waking of A Nation’ and many more but this opportunity allowed her to embrace the quintessential Bollywood glamour and elegance that often gets sidelined in today’s cinema.