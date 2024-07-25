Nikita Dutta is set to shine as she gears up for her Marathi debut with Gharat Ganpati

Nikita Dutta is one of the most talented actresses in Indian cinema. The actress has delivered impeccable performances in films like ‘Gold’, ‘Kabir Singh’, ‘The Big Bull’, and ‘Dybbuk’. After cementing her position in the Bollywood industry, the leading lady is all set to make a smashing debut in the Marathi industry with ‘Gharat Ganpati’.

The much-awaited trailer for ‘Gharat Ganpati’ is out. Nikita looked beautiful and ravishing from the first frame to the last frame in the entire trailer, and she grabbed attention, making a confident appearance in her Marathi debut. Right from her appearance to her presence, she seems to be a perfect fit for this complete family entertainer, and she also added a breath of fresh air to the film. The actress will be playing Kriti Ahuja, a North Indian girl character in the film, and in a few sequences she is seen in the Maharastrian look too, embodying the culture and the look with perfectness. Besides this the film promises another nuanced performance from the talented actress, making a fine balance between emotions and comedy. The film is gearing up for its release in cinemas on July 26th, 2024.

The actress took to her social media and shared the trailer, writing,

“साक्षीदार व्हा सर्वांगसुंदर लंबोदर कथेचे!

घरत गणपतीचा ट्रेलर आला…. गणपती बाप्पा मोरया…..! 🌺🙏🏻

घरत गणपती 🌸IN CINEMAS 26th July, 2024.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nikita Dutta will be seen in Netflix’s web show ‘Jewel Thief: The Red Sun Chapter’ alongside Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. The big-scale show bankrolled by Marflix Productions of Siddharth Anand will be releasing soon.