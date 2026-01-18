Nikki Tamboli turns the airport into a runway in chic blue ensemble

Nikki Tamboli once again proved that airport looks can be just as glamorous as red-carpet appearances. Spotted at the airport, the actress grabbed instant attention with her effortlessly stylish blue-toned outfit, striking the perfect balance between comfort and high fashion.

Keeping things sleek and modern, Nikki layered a classic Zara jacket worth ₹10,000 over a Good American tank top priced at ₹11,000, creating a clean and flattering silhouette. She paired this with a trendy Ganni skirt valued at ₹15,000, adding a pop of playful elegance to her travel look.

Elevating the outfit further were her luxe accessories. Nikki opted for statement Valentino heels costing ₹95,000, proving that she doesn’t shy away from glamour even while travelling. Her iconic Chanel bag, priced at a whopping ₹7.5 lakhs, added a touch of timeless luxury, while Miu Miu sunglasses worth ₹30,000 completed the look with effortless star appeal.

With minimal makeup, confident strides, and a well-curated outfit, Nikki Tamboli showcased how to make a powerful fashion statement without overdoing it. Her airport appearance is a reminder that personal style shines brightest when comfort meets confidence—and Nikki nailed both with flair.