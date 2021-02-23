Nila Madhab Panda’s Kalira Atita invited for a world premiere in Prague International Film Festival 

After getting into the race for Oscars, Kalira Atita makes it to the official 28th Prague Film Festival. He is happy to launch the trailer now. Odisha community unite across the world to cheer Nila Madhab Panda sending their good wishes and campaigning through social

Media.

Kalira Atita (Yesterday’s Past) an Odia film by Indian filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda has been selected to the official program of the 28th Prague International Film Festival FEBIOFEST which takes place from April 29 to May 7 in Prague, Czech Republic. It is the longest running and the biggest feature film festival in the beautiful city of Prague.

The film, starring Pitobash Tripathy, is a story of the struggle between man and sea, highlighting the issue of seawater ingression.

And no one is more proud of Nila Madhab Panda’s achievements than fellow Odia community from all over the world. Globally reknown and Padmashri sand artiste Sudarshan Patnaik wished success for Kalira Atita with his characteristic sand painting. Sona Mohapatra tweeted to show support, and the community from across nations made the film trend nationally

Says the overwhelmed director, “I am very proud and happy that my ODIA people, communities and forums are supporting from all over the world” and adds, “we are also planning screening across the globe. It’s a very important film for our times which talks about future impact of climate change. Everyone must watch the film. If even we would not have been in the Oscar race. I would have networked and promoted the film across the global. The entry in general category helped the film to campaign the film better.”

“In addition we have a great news here that the film will have another world premiere in Prague. I am happy to release the first trailer of Kalira Atita and I hope people would love it and share all over.” says the filmmaker.

Talking about the Oscars entry, Nila says, “It was a little tough due to the COVID-19 pandemic as theatres are shut in Los Angeles and New York, this year. So, we had to go digitally as per the procedures. Now, the film has been approved and is available at the Academy Screening Room (ASR). Once the film is available at ASR, now we have to start campaigning for the film in LA. Besides, there is a global Odia society, which is promoting the film. From the local to the global level, we have to reach out to people to support. We have finalised an agency in LA and they will start the promotions soon.”

The film was also screened at the Panorama Section at IFFI in January. The journey for this film started when Nila saw a photo of a hand pump in a newspaper in 2006. He was shocked to see the pump drowned in the sea, and the picture showed the horrifying truth of sea ingression to him. Nila says that he has followed the story of sea ingression over the years. He did not follow any screenplay or story for this film, but took his team to the affected areas in Kendrapara district in Odisha, and shot the film without makeup, sets and lights.