Nimrat Kaur gives a sneak-peek into her birthday celebration in Rajasthan

The buzz around Nimrat Kaur’s Dasvi is running strong among the audience. While the official trailer will hit the internet on 23rd March, fans are already eager to meet the versatile actress’ character in the film. Amid all the anticipation, the star has caught our attention with her birthday post.

Nimrat Kaur, who celebrated her birthday on 13th March in her home town in Rajasthan, shared glimpses of her day on social media. While sharing the beautiful video, the actress wrote, “Of love and abundance…♥️.” As soon the post went live on the internet, netizens flooded the comment section with love and wished her a happy birthday.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbM0lx7r4Nc/

Rightly hailed for her keen sense of cinema and scripts, Nimrat Kaur has been the force behind some brilliant films, including The Lunchbox and Airlift. Meanwhile, she has also made a global mark with her American TV shows. Currently, the leading actress is gearing up for the release of Dasvi. The social comedy-drama will feature her in a new shade altogether.