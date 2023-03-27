Nimrat Kaur has a special message this World Theatre Day

It’s world Theatre Day today and actress Nimrat Kaur who has established herself as an international name started her journey as an artist through the theatre. On World Theatre Day, the actress has a special message to share.

Nimrat says, “As we know in India, the roots of theatre are in Natyashastra. In today’s modern times, there’s no bigger medium than theatre to express ourselves, see a reflection of the times we live in and more. There’s no better and more effective mirror than theatre. On the occasion of the world theatre day, I request each and every one of you to stay connected to the magic of theatre in some way. See more plays and keep theatre alive in your hearts.”

Speaking about her professional front, she will be seen in Happy Teachers’ Day which is a social thriller directed by National Award-winning director Mikhil Musale and presented by Dinesh Vijan. The film will be Nimrat Kaur’s second venture in a lead role with Maddock Production.