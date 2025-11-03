Nitesh Tiwari attends the India exclusive premiere of Nuremberg

James Vanderbilt’s powerful and thought-provoking courtroom drama Nuremberg, starring Russell Crowe and Rami Malek, praised globally for its gripping storytelling and stellar performances, took centre stage at an exclusive screening last evening. The evening, led by acclaimed filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, brought together celebrated names from the world of film and entertainment who gathered to experience a film that revisits one of history’s most defining trials.

About the film, Nitesh Tiwari said, “I’m a big world war 2 freak, you can say. I’ve grown up with a very staple diet of a lot of World War 2 material, my dad was a history teacher so we had a lot of material at our house. I was aware of what the Nuremberg trial was, but these kind of insights that I got, personal insights from a close lens, is something which even I wasn’t aware of”

When asked about entertainment in a film, he added, “The primary objective in any movie for me, in terms of audience, remains entertainment but at the same time, apart from entertaining, educating and enlightening, if the movie can spark a conversation which this movie has the potential to, it is still relevant. This is a story which is almost 90 years old, but it is still relevant in 2025, even 80 years after the trial got over because it talks about human nature, crimes against humanity, and it warns us to watch out for the symptoms. It says that those guys won’t be coming to you in uniforms; you need to be aware of that. It’s a beautiful movie which gives nice information on what to watch out for”

Some of the other key names in attendance were Isha Koppikar, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Kapoor, Karanveer Singh, and several others from the creative fraternity. The screening sparked discussions​, with guests applauding the film for its ability to blend history, drama, and human emotion seamlessly ​- a testament to storytelling at its finest.

