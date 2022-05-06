Nitin Mukesh sheds light on the bond Mukesh and Lata Mangeshkar shared in their younger days

In the upcoming episode of Naam Reh Jayegaa, we will see the life journey of the legendary Lata Mangeshkar and will get into the details of her bond with the singer Mukesh Ji. Nitin Mukesh, son of India’s most celebrated singer Mukesh gets emotional as he dwells on the past remembering the young Lata Di, who wore white, looked lovely, and sang like Maa Saraswati.

While talking about the bond Nitin Mukesh’s father Mukesh Ji shared with the iconic singer Lata Ji, he says “Mukeshji used to call Lataji ‘Didi’. He used to tell me that I call him Didi so that the coming generations understand that you can’t call her by her name. She is a legend and you have to call her ‘Didi’ “.

Getting more nostalgic, Nitin Mukesh Said, ” Didi knew my father Mukeshji from the age of 14-15 years. She used to tie rakhi to my father as a sister would. I remember I was 4-5 years old and would accompany my father to the song recording studios just to get a glimpse of her. She was a thin, beautiful woman who used to wear a white saree and used to have 2 plaits and would sing like Ma Saraswati.”

With StarPlus’ 8 episode series ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’, eighteen of the biggest Indian singers including Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Pyarelal Ji, Palak Muchhal and Anwesha join hands to pay tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar! Conceived & Directed by Gajendra Singh, Saibaba Studios.

Each episode airs on star plus at 7 Pm, every Sunday.