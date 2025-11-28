Nitish Pires’ Vaimanik shines bright on the world stage at IFFI

What a night to remember! Nitish Pires, the visionary Goan filmmaker and musician, just made history with his debut feature “Vaimanik” — premiering on the prestigious red carpet at the 56th International Film Festival of India.

In his own words, Nitish called it “the greatest moment of my life,” sharing how surreal it was to see his solo-created, small-studio film projected on a big screen on such a global platform. “To see a film I made alone, on a real, huge screen, and hear the audience cheer and clap — it was heart-melting,” he said.

He recounted the incredible energy of the night: “People came up to me, telling me how inspired they were, how they connected with the story. Many said they were moved to tears and weeping during certain scenes. They shared how they saw themselves in the film, felt deeply connected, and were so proud to see a Goan story resonate on such a big stage. It was truly emotional for everyone — a moment of pride for Goa and for storytelling.”

A film born from passion and perseverance, “Vaimanik” is set against the enchanting backdrop of 1960s Goa. It tells the story of two brothers, Ajun and Mahadev, navigating hardship, addiction, and emotional scars, with Ajun’s dream of flying symbolizing hope. When tragedy strikes, and Ajun loses a leg, their bond is tested, but their resilience and love for each other shine through — inspiring all who watch.

Most know Nitish Pires as a renowned musician and singer. Starting his career in Mumbai, he released four albums and earned the title of ‘Most Influential Music Icon’ in India in 2023. Over the past two decades, his artistry has expanded into cinematography, composing over 300 jingles, working on international commercials, music videos, and Bollywood films. But Vaimanik is his first feature film — a labour of love born from his passion for storytelling and a desire to create inspiring, heartfelt cinema.

Nitish also shared a special moment — meeting the legendary actor Nagarjuna right after the screening, wishing him all the best. “Sharing that theatre with such icons, and knowing my film was part of this historic moment, it’s something I’ll cherish forever,” he said.

The pride of Goa was palpable, especially when local audiences came forward, shook his hand, and expressed how proud they felt seeing a Goan story shine on the international stage. And the cherry on top? An invitation from Goa’s Chief Minister, Dr. Pramod Sawant, for a special dinner at IFFI — a recognition Nitish humbly appreciated.

He summed it up beautifully: “This isn’t just about me — it’s about showcasing Goa’s culture, our stories, our soul to the world. I want more opportunities to tell our stories on bigger platforms, to bring our culture to life through cinema.”

Nitish gave a big thank you to the Entertainment Society of Goa for their unwavering support, emphasizing how their encouragement made it all possible. “I hope audiences in Goa and beyond will support independent films like this — go to the theatre, watch stories that matter, and keep inspiring more filmmakers to dream big.”

“Vaimanik” isn’t just a film — it’s a testament to passion, perseverance, and the power of storytelling. And Nitish Pires’ journey has only just begun.