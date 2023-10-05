Nitu Chandra fulfilled her mother’s wish by producing her childhood lori song Niniya Rani in Maithili

Nitu Chandra is known for her incredible love towards her culture & tradition. Maithili is an Indo-Aryan language spoken in parts of India & Nepal and she believes in taking it to a global platform through her digital YouTube channel Bejod and production house named Champaran Talkies.

Nitu Chandra says, “My vision is to take the diversified culture of India globally through my digital YouTube channel and to support this initiative, I have also launched a division of my production house in Abu Dhabi in order to showcase the cultural uniformity with beauty and innocence in people of India. I have launched noth my platforms, Bejod and Champaran Talkies with a vision to support and promote Indian talent globally.”

Niniya Rani song is directed by Nitin Neera Chandra, who won national award for his maithili film MIthila Makaan. Song is released digitally on all global platforms.