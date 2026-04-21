“No amount of attending parties will get you the job” – Sahher Bambba

For Sahher Bambba, finding her footing in the industry has been less about being seen and more about putting in the work.

At a time when networking and visibility are often seen as key, Sahher has chosen a more straightforward path. “I realised very early on that your work will only happen via auditions and actual work. No amount of attending parties will get you the job. It doesn’t work for me,” she shares in a recent interview with a magazine.

The actor admits she isn’t naturally inclined towards the social side of the industry. “I’m a very anti-social person. So for me to even go to someone and make small talk doesn’t come naturally. It works in my favour as I anyway don’t like stepping out much,” she adds.

Instead, Sahher has been focusing on auditions, learning on the job, and gradually building her space. It’s a simple approach, one that leans on consistency over visibility.

As she begins her journey, Sahher Bambba’s outlook reflects a clear focus: letting the work lead the way, one step at a time.