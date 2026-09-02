Noah Centineo and Andrew Koji go head-to-head in explosive new Street Fighter trailer

Paramount Pictures and Legendary Entertainment have kicked off the global World Warrior Tour with an epic first-ever trailer launch across the iconic Shinjuku Yunika Vision screens in Tokyo.

Stars Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang and Jason Momoa were joined by local cast member Hirooki Goto, Japanese voice talent Eiko Kano, director Kitao Sakurai and Street Fighter game director Takayuki Nakayama for the first-of-its-kind event.

English Trailer –

https://youtu.be/nhiuF-w8_6s?si=vkBBt98prIkAHdYB

Hindi Trailer –

https://youtu.be/OdTTCTmdgnE?si=KBbo02WC-GHaFf-b

Tamil trailer –

https://youtu.be/kner4TIobe8?si=i6NsHpZD9MtuPp7A

Telugu trailer – https://youtu.be/ZMs_pNTigmE?si=ub2jNb7jXc-fJizY

The New Street Fighter Trailer Isn’t Just Watchable. It’s Playable. In conjunction with the Japan launch, Paramount Pictures and Legendary Entertainment debuted the first-ever playable full-length movie trailer on YouTube, inviting fans around the world to fight their way through the new Street Fighter trailer as they watch.

Test your skills with the STREET FIGHTER Combo Challenge, the first full-length movie trailer made playable.

YouTube Playables link here: https://youtube.com/playables/UgkxGF7ES_oNTQGaOOKydm_B80zczREKGCRB?si=FJUoCaLq3sh_0byW

Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!

Helmed by director Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter is set to bring the battle from the arcade to the big screen with Hadoukens, roundhouses, and all your favorite characters.

The cast includes Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i as Akuma, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Eric André as Don Sauvage, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, Orville Peck as Vega, Olivier Richters as Zangief, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, Rayna Vallandingham as Juli, Alexander Volkanovski as Joe, with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog and Jason Momoa as Blanka.

Street Fighter will release on 16 October 2026 across India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.