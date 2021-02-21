Nora Fatehi earns the ‘Performer of the Year’ title with consecutive successes

The supremely talented Nora Fatehi bagged the ‘Performer of the Year’ Award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival owing to her striking performances in every endeavours.

Overwhelmed with gratitude, Nora Fatehi took to social media to share, “Thank you so much @dpiff_official for honouring me with the Performer of The Year Award! 😍🔥 it means so much that I’ve been recognised and appreciated for my work and presence! All the bleeding knees, back injuries, bruises,cuts, sleepless nights were all worth it 😅🙌🏽 Im always grateful to my fans and supporters.. this uplifts me and encourages me to do more to create an even bigger impact in the world of entertainment! Cheers to more performance oriented songs and Films, this is the start of my presence in content driven films and performances as an actor now! Lets do this! Next year ill be taking best actress award too… Wait for it 😉😉🙌🏽”.

Starting 2020 with her remarkable performance in ‘Street Dancer 3D’ last year, Nora Fatehi created an uproar not just across the nation but also the world.

Continuing the trend of her global sensation with every project, Nora Fatehi achieved back to back success with her entertainers ‘Naach Meri Raani’ and the recently released ‘Chhor Denge’ as well.

Touted as one of the most hardworking and talented stars of Bollywood today, Nora Fatehi has time and again impressed everyone with her ability to emote using impeccable expressions as well as brilliant dance moves.