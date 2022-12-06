Nora Fatehi reveals which team she is supporting in FIFA World Cup 2022

FIFA World up 2022 is like a breath of fresh air for all sports enthusiasts. Being held in Qatar this year, FIFA World Cup saw our very own Bollywood dancing diva lending not just her voice but also having performed for this year’s anthem ‘LIGHT THE SKY’.

With a canadian moroccon lineage, Nora Fatehi is known for skills that she was never allowed to hone. However, quite recently, she added a feather in her cap of achievements by performing for the much-awaited Fifa World Cup. Sharing her experience, she goes on to say, “To play the song for the FIFA World Cup anthem – Light the Sky – it’s everything to me. To just stand there and sing the song. The song has so much positivity. It means unity to me, diversity – being able to have Hindi lyrics in the song, despite India not being part of the FIFA World Cup – but they are part in spirit – through music, through dance, through art. That was the goal: have the audience light up their lights and sing the lyrics with me.”

“Whenever Light the Sky comes on, it gives me a sense of celebration. It’s such an impactful, positive energy, and yeah, it’s a good feeling. The emotions I was feeling on stage were just a mix of epic and surreal. I was so nervous, but at the same time, I felt a sense of gratitude when I saw all those people just come out for that moment,” the dancing diva added.