Nora Fatehi teaches Salman Khan her famous hook steps at the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 14

As the latest season of Bigg Boss concluded on Sunday, Nora Fatehi added the glamor quotient with her entertaining presence at the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 14, engaging in a dance battle with the host Superstar Salman Khan.

Being a former contestant of Bigg Boss season 9, Nora Fatehi graced the season finale of the reality show for its latest season adding to the fun elements for the entertaining night. Challenging Salman Khan to recreate the most popular hook steps of her chartbusters, Nora Fatehi had the superstar dance to her tunes resulting into a ball of laughter and entertainment.

Nora Fatehi and Salman Khan set the stage of fire as the duo danced to Dilbar, O Saki Saki and Garmi recreating the hook steps on the stage.

Earlier, Salman Khan along with the contestants had grooved to the hook step of Garmi during the course of the show.

With a fun banter, Salman Khan sportingly grooved along with Nora Fatehi, post the fiery solo performance by the latter.

Dressed elegantly in a pink saree, Nora Fatehi looked glamorously stunning and took the centre stage with the host Salman Khan.