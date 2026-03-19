‘Not only National Award, give Oscar to Ranveer Singh’: Netizens having a meltdown as the actor delivers majestic performance in Dhurandhar The Revenge

As Dhurandhar 2 storms into cinemas, one thing is becoming crystal clear across social media this is undeniably Ranveer Singh’s show. Early reactions from netizens are pouring in, and the consensus is loud and unanimous: Ranveer has delivered a performance that not only anchors the film but elevates it to another level entirely.

Audiences are calling the film a gripping, high-octane cinematic experience, but what truly stands out is the sheer intensity and command Ranveer Singh brings to the screen. Many viewers are going as far as calling it his “career-best performance,” a remarkable statement considering his already celebrated body of work.

One user summed up the madness and scale of the film, writing:

“#Dhurandhar2 MADDDDDDD 🔥🔥 What a movie!!! 💥🥳🤯

Not a single minute out of those 4 hours was boring — pure storytelling brilliance. 🫡🎬✨

A pakka must-watch movie! 🍿👏🔥

RanveerSingh — acting on another level. 🔥🎭👑

@AdityaDharFilms — masterclass in filmmaking. 🎬🙌💥🌟”

#Dhurandhar2 MADDDDDDD 🔥🔥 What a movie!!! 💥🥳🤯

Not a single minute out of those 4 hours was boring — pure storytelling brilliance. 🫡🎬✨

A pakka must-watch movie! 🍿👏🔥#RanveerSingh — acting on another level. 🔥🎭👑@AdityaDharFilms — masterclass in filmmaking. 🎬🙌💥🌟 — Girish Kandikeri (@girishkandikeri) March 18, 2026

Another viewer echoed the same sentiment, calling Ranveer nothing short of perfection:

“#Dhurandhar2 what a movie…!!!💥🥳

Not a single minute out of 4 hrs was boring.. Now this is what we call as storytelling…🫡

A must watch movie…👏

Can’t say anything more than this ☺️🤗

RanveerSingh, a man of perfection ✨️

@AdityaDharFilms Thank you for this movie ❤️”

#Dhurandhar2 what a movie…!!!💥🥳

Not a single minute out of 4 hrs was boring.. Now this is what we call as storytelling…🫡

A must watch movie…👏

Can't say anything more than this ☺️🤗#RanveerSingh, a man of perfection ✨️@AdityaDharFilms Thank you for this movie ❤️ — Tarun Kancherla 🇮🇳 (@tarunk_8924) March 18, 2026

The scale of appreciation doesn’t stop there. Some reactions boldly claim that Ranveer has outshined an entire generation of actors:

“#DhurandharTheRevenge is the epic madness of brutal vengeance with pastries of emotion and patriotism ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥🔥🔥.

⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ✨- loaded vengeance

RanveerSingh overshadowed the acting of this generation stars🤩.

Worth every penny and paisa wasool

dhurandhar2 #adityadhar”

#DhurandharTheRevenge is the epic madness of brutal vengeance with pastries of emotion and patriotism ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥🔥🔥.

⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ✨- loaded vengeance #RanveerSingh overshadowed the acting of this generation stars🤩.



Worth every penny and paisa wasool #dhurandhar2 #adityadhar pic.twitter.com/IOrK7ONiTx — MR bond (@charya_h) March 18, 2026

Fans are also highlighting how this performance stands tall even among his own iconic roles:

“Ranveer Singh’s Career best performance in #DhurandharTheRevenge when he has already given world class performances with different characters shows the unmatched craft of the actor.

Sky is the limit for @RanveerOfficial !

Dhurandhar2 #RanveerSingh”

Ranveer Singh’s Career best performance in #DhurandharTheRevenge when he has already given world class performances with different characters shows the unmatched craft of the actor.



Sky is the limit for @RanveerOfficial !#Dhurandhar2 #RanveerSingh https://t.co/4ouIj9G6lx — Dante (@Dante_3911) March 18, 2026

The film’s intensity and Ranveer’s “beast mode” avatar are being widely discussed:

“#DhurandharTheRevenge 🍿

A bloody brilliant show so far, with a super engaging screenplay..🔥

#RanveerSingh is in beast mode..👌

The intro fight was brilliantly choreographed..💥 The level of violence is quite high, with more brutal sequences..😧”

#DhurandharTheRevenge 🍿

– A bloody brilliant show so far, with a super engaging screenplay..🔥

– #RanveerSingh is in beast mode..👌

– The intro fight was brilliantly choreographed..💥 The level of violence is quite high, with more brutal sequences..😧 pic.twitter.com/qQFEbATegs — R@ W@hEeD (@RaWaheed366538) March 18, 2026

Some reactions even suggest award-worthy recognition:

“@RanveerOfficial deserves the highest possible award in the movie industry. Unbelievable

dhurandhar2

ranveersingh

Dhurandhar”

While others are already crowning him the new face of superstardom:

“Ranveer Singh The Performer, The Actor, The New Superstar of Bollywood and India. 💥

RanveerSingh #DhurandharTheRevenge”

Ranveer Singh The Performer, The Actor, The New Superstar of Bollywood and India. 💥 #RanveerSingh #DhurandharTheRevenge — Hemlock🚩 (@hemlock0077) March 18, 2026

The film’s first half itself is being declared a blockbuster, with Ranveer leading the charge:

“#Dhurandhar2 Till INTERVAL – Proper BLOCKBUSTER 🤌🥵

DhurandharTheRevenge First Half

Just Pure Fire 🔥 👌

RanveerSingh is Banger ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥

AdityaDhar once again Cooked..”

Some viewers say the impact of Ranveer Singh’s performance is felt almost instantly, leaving them stunned within minutes of the film beginning:

“It’s been 10 minutes of Dhurandhar 2 and I want to nominate RANVEER SINGH for the OSCARS…..

what the he!! is going on? 🔥”

It's been 10 minutes of Dhurandhar 2 and I want to nominate RANVEER SINGH for the OSCARS…..



what the he!! is going on? 🔥#adityadhar — CA Nitin Kaushik (FCA) | LLB (@Finance_Bareek) March 18, 2026

Several fans are even calling the film a once-in-a-lifetime cinematic experience:

“#Dhurandhar2 is Once in a Lifetime Experience

I have ever a Movie with so much Peak Detailing

Ranveer Singh Gived #oscar level Performance

I request Everyone to Watch this

Masterpiece in Theatres not on OTT platform

This is Historical From Aditya Dhar”

#Dhurandhar2 is Once in a Lifetime Experience

I have ever a Movie with so much Peak Detailing



Ranveer Singh Gived #oscar level Performance



I request Everyone to Watch this

Masterpiece in Theatres not on OTT platform



This is Historical From Aditya Dhar@RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/IXznNhDU3i — OTC ROMAN SZN (@Navjot09102005) March 19, 2026

Some reactions are simple yet powerful, directly demanding global recognition for the actor:

“Oscar for Ranveer Singh?

Yes please”

Oscar for Ranveer Singh?

Yes please — Crispy Seth (@crispy_seth) March 19, 2026

For some viewers, the film’s emotional intensity has been overwhelming:

“I cried at the movies maybe after RRR and only 2nd time ever in my movie watching career!

This movie delivers and fires in all cylinders.. Absolute mastery and Ranveer Singh give that man an Oscar now…..”

I cried at the movies maybe after RRR and only 2nd time ever in my movie watching career!

This movie delivers and fires in all cylinders.. Absolute mastery and Ranveer Singh give that man an Oscar now….. — Arun (@Arun555X) March 19, 2026

Others believe his performance deserves the highest honours in cinema:

“Not only NATIONAL AWARD, give #Oscar to RANVEER SINGH 🔥🔥🔥😱😱😱

I have not seen PERFORMANCE like this in a MAINSTREAM CINEMA ever. This is PURE INSANITY .. THE BEST IN HIS GENERATION BY MILES NOW 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #Dhurandhar2″

Not only NATIONAL AWARD, give #Oscar to RANVEER SINGH 🔥🔥🔥😱😱😱



I have not seen PERFORMANCE like this in a MAINSTREAM CINEMA ever. This is PURE INSANITY .. THE BEST IN HIS GENERATION BY MILES NOW 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #Dhurandhar2 — sahil cric (@sahilcric) March 19, 2026

Some fans even compared him to global acting giants, declaring that his performance deserves recognition on the world stage:

“To hell with your Timothée, to hell with your DiCaprio, to hell with your Pattinson.. Just give the next Oscar to Ranveer Singh already ! 😭🛐

DhurandharTheRevenge”

To hell with your Timothée, to hell with your DiCaprio, to hell with your Pattinson.. Just give the next Oscar to Ranveer Singh already ! 😭🛐 #DhurandharTheRevenge pic.twitter.com/Bt7Ant8Rkv — hey.anshh (@Onlyanshh) March 18, 2026

With such overwhelming praise pouring in from all corners, Dhurandhar 2 is not just being celebrated as a cinematic spectacle—it is being defined by Ranveer Singh’s towering performance. These early reactions strongly reinforce what many have believed for a while now: Ranveer Singh is not just a star, but arguably the finest actor of his generation, constantly pushing boundaries with every role he takes on.

Beyond calls for a National Award, many fans are already taking the conversation to a global stage, boldly declaring that his performance is “Oscar-worthy.” While such recognition may remain a dream for now, the sentiment reflects the sheer impact Ranveer Singh has made with Dhurandhar 2—a performance that audiences believe will be remembered as one of the most powerful in mainstream Indian cinema.