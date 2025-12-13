“Now I am leading myself towards the Fourth Step of my life” – Donal Bisht on meeting Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Actress Donal Bisht, known for her grace and inspiring presence, recently visited the Art of Living International Center in Bengaluru. During this visit, she engaged in a deep and meaningful conversation with spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar—an interaction that became a turning point in her inner journey.

Donal opened up about her thoughts, sharing questions she had quietly carried for years. She asked, “How much of the world’s knowledge do we truly need to understand? I was never inclined toward spirituality earlier, but in the last two years, I’ve felt a strong pull toward it. Even when I don’t intend to go in that direction, something guides me. Why is that?”

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar explained that spirituality is the most natural evolution of human awareness—a gentle calling everyone feels at some point. He said that beyond material achievements and sensory pleasures, there exists a deeper connection to one’s true nature, and spirituality simply walks alongside worldly progress, not away from it.

This struck a chord with Donal, who reflected on her journey with newfound clarity. She shared how her life has always felt like climbing a ladder—each step representing a meaningful phase.

“The first step was my early life and the smaller wins before I stepped into the industry—the moment I came to Mumbai.

The second step was the world of television, where I experienced growth and success. Yet after some time, I felt there had to be something beyond what I already knew.”

Her inward journey marked the third step. What she experienced within herself, the phases she crossed, and the lessons life taught her over the last two years—all became clearer after her conversation with Gurudev.

Donal expressed that she now feels prepared for her next chapter. “I think I’m ready for the fourth step of my life. Sometimes the journey feels divine, something you don’t understand immediately, but eventually you see that everything aligns for your higher good.”

Fans admired her honesty and emotional strength, appreciating how openly she shares her evolution. Once again, Donal proved she is not only a talented actress but also someone who radiates wisdom, kindness, and inspiration through every stage of her life.