NTR brings War to Hrithik’s doorstep: The face-off gets fiercer

The playful rivalry between Hrithik Roshan and NTR has taken a new twist today, and fans can’t get enough of it! What began as online banter over their upcoming face-off in War 2 has now escalated to the streets — quite literally. In a bold and cheeky move, NTR took things up a notch by sending a massive billboard right outside Hrithik Roshan’s house saying, “Ghungroo toot jaayenge par hum se yeh war jeet nahi paaoge #NTRvsHrithik”.

Hrithik shared a photo of the billboard and fired back with a savage caption that instantly lit up the internet. He said, “Okay @jrntr , now you’ve taken it too far by sending an actual BILLBOARD under my house! Alright, challenge accepted. Remember you brought this upon yourself. #9DaysToWar2” — setting the stage for what fans are now calling the ultimate showdown of 2025.

With just 9 days left to the theatrical release of War 2, this cheeky exchange between the two superstars is only adding to the film’s massive hype. The Hrithik vs NTR showdown promises to be the biggest clash of 2025, and we’re in for an explosive ride on and off the screen. War 2 has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and is produced by Aditya Chopra starring Hrithik Roshan, NTR and Kiara Advani. War 2 releases on August 14th in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil.