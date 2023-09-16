NTR Jr takes home the Best Actor Award at SIIMA

In a triumphant moment that had fans cheering, Man of Masses NTR Jr has won the Best Actor award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) for his outstanding performance in the epic blockbuster RRR.

SIIMA, one of the most esteemed film awards in the South Indian film industry, recognized NTR Jr’s extraordinary performance which brought to life the character of Komaram Bheem in RRR, a film directed by filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli. Director Kabir Khan presented NTR Jr with the Best Actor award at SIIMA.

RRR has been a monumental success, breaking box office records and capturing the hearts of audiences worldwide. NTR Jr’s portrayal of the fierce and fearless Komaram Bheem, a tribal leader who fought for the rights of his people, resonated deeply with viewers and showcased the actor’s remarkable versatility.

Expressing his gratitude for the team of RRR and his fans, NTR Jr said, ” I would love to thank my co -star, my brother, my friend Charan for standing beside me as a pillar of support for RRR. Last but not the least I would love to thank all my fans.I bow down to my fans who have always been with me through my ups and downs. You have been my pillar of support at all times. You people shed a tear along with me whenever I was in pain and smiled in unison with me when I am happy”.

NTR Jr’s fans and well-wishers have flooded social media with congratulatory messages and celebratory posts, underscoring the deep affection and admiration they hold for their beloved actor.

The SIIMA awards ceremony witnessed a gathering of some of the brightest stars and creative minds from the South Indian film industry like C. Aswani Dutt, Rana Daggubati, Pranitha Subhash, Shruti Haasan, Mrunal Thakur. It was a night filled with glamour, glitz, and memorable moments, and NTR Jr’s win was undoubtedly one of the evening’s highlights.

On the work front, Man of Masses NTR Jr. is currently shooting for Devara with Koratala Siva which will release pan India on 5th April 2024.