NTR starts Dubbing for YRF’s War 2

Yash Raj Films’ War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is the most awaited film of 2025 and a video has surfaced that shows NTR has started dubbing for his massive pan-India action spectacle!

Produced by Aditya Chopra, War 2 is the sixth installment in the fabled YRF Spy Universe franchise, that has only delivered blockbusters. NTR will be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in War 2.

War 2 promises to be an adrenaline-pumping spectacle, with jaw-dropping stunts and an intense, gripping story that will see NTR and Hrithik Roshan take on each other for a bloody showdown. The film is scheduled to hit theaters worldwide on August 14, 2025.