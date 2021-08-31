Nushrrat Bharuccha’s ‘forever love affair’ with rains

Most of us like getting drenched in the rain, given that the weather is cooler and everything around us appears to be green and fresh. Looks like Nushrrat Bharuccha feels the same, at least her latest social media post suggests so!

The gorgeous actress has posted a nice reel on her social media, showcasing her love for rains. In the video, Nushrrat looks very happy while getting drenched in the rain, as the beautiful song ‘Yeh Mausam Ka Jadoo’ from ‘Hum Aapke Hain Kaun’ plays in the background, making it even more special.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CTO1TSkj6Wg/?utm_medium=share_sheet

The latest video that Nushrrat has shared on her Instagram account calling it ‘Rains & Me – A Forever Love Affair’ will certainly make the rain-lovers step out and romance the monsoon!

Nushrratt’s interesting line-up of films include ‘Chhorri’, ‘Hurdang’, ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, ‘Ram Setu’ and an untitled project.