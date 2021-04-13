Nushrratt Bharuccha calls herself ‘Ajeeb’, her co-star Abhishek Banerjee and director Raj Mehta agree!

Nushrratt Bharuccha is all geared up for her latest release ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’. The actress took to her social media today, to reveal the ‘Ajeeb’ side of hers to the audience.

She uploaded a sun-kissed picture, on which she wrote, “Sun bathing on my terrace in Mid-April in 34 degrees #HowAjeebAmI!”

Her co-star, Abhishek Banerjee reposted her picture, on which he wrote, “She wins the most Ajeeb actor title of the film”

Adding to him, even director Raj Mehta put up the story, mocking Nushrratt. He wrote, “And imaging.. I got THIS actor to play Meenal, the Househelp! #HowAjeebAmI is right!

By the looks of it, Nushrratt has some very ‘Ajeeb’ and quirky things lined up for the audience, which look worth the wait!