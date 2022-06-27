Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals fulfilling work commitments with sprained ankles

Nushrratt Bharuccha is an uprising actress of Bollywood who is currently basking in the success and the amazing response from the audiences for her performance in her latest release Janhit Mein Jaari.

Recently at a chat show, the actress recalled a painful yet interesting incident and shared that she once sprained her ankle, but still kept on working to fulfill work commitments.

Speaking on Shilpa Shetty’s chat show Shape of You, Nushrrat said, “For past one year, I have had one or the other problem. I had a vertigo attack, then I had a back injury. Then I sprained my ankle, then I cracked my toe.”

Nushrratt further said, “Because of this illness, one fall after the other, it became very difficult to keep up with work. So I would be on set, two ADs would push me into the frame. I would say my dialogues and then fall out of the frames and the ADs would hold me again. But I had those commitments so I had to work.”

She also recalled her days during the shoot of Dil Chori Saada for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, she had buckets full of warm water and salt on the set ready for her to soothe her feet.

On the work front, Nushrratt will be next seen in ‘Chhorii 2’, ‘Selfiee’, ‘Ram Setu’ and an untitled Pan India film alongside Bellamkonda Srinivas.