Nushrratt Bharuccha starts preparing for Chhorii 2

Nushrratt Bharuccha has kick-started the preparation for Chhorii 2 and the fans can not keep their calm.

When Bharuccha was last seen in the first version of the film, she won accolades for evolving as an actor in the layered horror film and now that she has started prepping for the sequel, it will be exciting to see where it leads. Chhorii 2 seems to be a very promising horror film and it is all set to offer the audience a very thrilling movie experience.

Today, taking to social media, Nushrratt shared a picture of herself reading the script of Chhorii 2. She shared a picture of her laptop and one can see her kitten Noah hiding behind the laptop too. She writes “ Noah is scared too 🙀”

In another story, she also wrote ““Too scared! Or just too excited to even start reading this one!”

Check out: https://instagram.com/stories/nushrrattbharuccha/2963899549947522499?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Recently, her film Ram Setu next to Akshay Kumar was released and the audience loved it. Fans and netizens got excited to seeing Nushrratt in a very unique role and totally enjoyed the story of Ram Setu. Last month, the actress came back from a shoot from Uzbekistan and now fans are anticipating about the project . Meanwhile, on the work front, she has an interesting lineup of films like ‘Chhorii 2’, sequel of her critically acclaimed film, ‘Chhorii’, ‘Ram Setu’ alongside Akshay Kumar and ‘Selfiee’ alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi.