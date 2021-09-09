Nushrratt Bharuccha starts working on her upcoming new film, check out this glimpse!

Nushrratt Bharuccha today took to her social media to share an exciting update that her fans and audiences must be looking forward to. In the process of getting her hair and make-up done, Nushrratt gives us a peek of her new look from her upcoming film.

On her social media story, the actress shared, “New Film New Look”.

The actress has given her fans on social media a sneak peek of her new look as she gets ready to shoot for her upcoming film. The actress is an avid social media user and has been giving her fans updates of her daily life.

She has an interesting line-up of films ahead of her. ‘Chhorri’ ‘Hurdang’, ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, ‘Ram Setu’ and yet another untitled project.