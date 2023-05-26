Nushrratt Bharuccha tops the popular Indian celebrities list by IMDb

Nushrratt Bharuccha is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood today. Time and again, she has proved herself by delivering terrific performances in films like Chhorii, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and many more. Recently, IMDb released a list of popular celebrities which Nushrratt Bharuccha topped. The actress left several Bollywood veterans and A-listers behind, making a space for herself.

The list also includes actors like Rani Mukherji, Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma amongst many others. Bharuccha was last seen in Chhatrapati which was recently released. The actress gave a incredible performance in the film. The film also had foot tapping dance numbers, like Bareilly ke Bazaar, Gamey Gamey and Window Talle, where the actress clearly made heads turn.

The actress received praise for her portrayal in the layered horror thriller Chhori, and she is now filming for the sequel. In recent years, the actress has provided a number of well-received performances to both audiences and critics.

Other than Chhorri 2, she has an interesting lineup of films, she also has ‘Akelli’ in the pipeline, which is another solo lead film by the actress.