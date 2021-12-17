Nushrratt Bharuccha wraps the shoot of Janhit Mein Jaari

Nushrratt Bharuccha wrapped the shooting of her next, a social comedy, Janhit Mein Jaari today in Chanderi, MP. Vinod Bhanushali & Raaj Shaandilyaa produced Janhit Mein Jaari directed by Jai Basantu Singh went of floors in mid-September but had to take an unforeseen break due to Covid.

Also starring Anud Singh, Tinnu Anand, Vijay Raaz and Paritosh Tripathi, the crew just wrapped shooting the film and song sequences of the film in the beautiful city of Chanderi today. Nushrratt Bharuccha, director Jai and the crew shared some fun wrap-up stills and video on their social media handles to celebrate their wrap up.

https://instagram.com/stories/nushrrattbharuccha/2729969359614908454?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=copy_link

This is one movie that we surely cannot wait to see!

Presented by Vinod Bhanushali & Raaj Shaandilyaa, a Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez production in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP, Janhit Mein Jaari is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vimal Lahoti, Shradha Chandavarkar, Bunty Raghav and Rajesh Raghav, and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.NushrrattBharuccha wraps the shoot of her next, #JanhitMeinJaari