Nybreum – The Unsettled Shade: Director Neha Sharma’s documentary sheds light on ‘bride-buying’

Director Neha Sharma’s documentary, ‘Nybreum – The Unsettled Shade’ journeys through the shocking yet conveniently missed facet of bride-buying between West Bengal and Kashmir. This less-known trend is something we do not associate with Kashmir considering how we are sold on to the sheer romanticism surrounding the Valley! Racial discrimination, strong social condemnation, a questionable sense of belonging, and the sheer injustice of being brought to an alien land without much choice but only via various modes of deception are matters that have been overlooked way too long.

Ashoke Vishwanathan – Dean, SRFTI, said after watching the film, “Nybreum is a significant step in unraveling the mystery surrounding a nefarious nexus between two extremities of what we understand to be the Indian Union. Sharma’s text is sensitively constructed with a nuanced narrative, accommodating beautiful poetry and subtle irony that enchants while succeeding in making us acutely uncomfortable.” He further added, “This is an important film in the Indian postmodern era, quite overwhelming in its sincerity and indomitable tenacity of purpose.”

Jonathan Augustine – Founder, Caroline Pictures, said, “A very disturbing & sad reflection of reality! The plight of the characters leaves you with a sense of deep sorrow, helplessness & humble appeal for acceptance.”

Director Neha Sharma, spoke fervently on the subject, “To showcase emotions cradling in perpetual pathos, creating Nybreum was an emotionally questionable experience. The injustice meted to these women, the formal emergence of a community therein, and the blatant way in which the practice is flourishing, makes you question the supposedly unblemished landscape of the Valley.”

These stories must be told now because these women are ready to tell their plight to the world finally renouncing their fears and inhibitions!

The documentary is waving its flag at the festivals of the world.