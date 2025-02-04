Nyrraa M Banerji gets the tag of ‘sweetheart’ from Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra

Bollywood actress Nyrraa M Banerji is one of the most loved and adored actresses in the country. Be it her glorious body of work in South regional entertainment cinema and Bengali content to dominating the world of Hindi entertainment with popular daily soaps, she’s done it all in her career so far. Not just that, the talented and charismatic actress managed to put her ‘A game’ forward even when it comes to reality shows like Bigg Boss 18. The diva had a really good season where she earned a lot of love. Well, the admiration and love for her wasn’t just limited to her stint inside the house but even outside.

Earlier, we all saw how Salman Khan had the most wonderful things to say about Nyrraa during the finale and not just that, he even danced with her on ‘Jug Ghoomeya’ that made fans wonder how wonderful it would be if they worked in a movie together. Well, not just the host Salman Khan, Nyrraa seems to be admired immensely by even the winner of this season, Karan Veer Mehra. Yes, that’s right. During an interaction with a media platform, when a journalist asked him about what hashtag he would like to dedicate for Nyrraa, he came up with the word ‘sweetheart’ and it certainly melted the internet big time. Fans of Nyrraa who know her in and out certainly know the fact very well that whatever he’s said about her is spot on. Check out the cute video moment here –