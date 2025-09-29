Nyrraa M Banerji radiates devotion in red as she joins Kajol for Maa Durga’s blessings

The spirit of Shardiya Navratri soared to new heights as television beauty Nyrraa M Banerji turned heads in a fiery red Bengali saree, radiating the divine energy of Maa Durga, while joining none other than Kajol — the eternal queen of hearts and a proud Bengali — for darshan at a traditional Durga Puja pandal.

In a celebration that beautifully merged glam, grace, and goddess energy, both women were spotted offering prayers and soaking in the sacredness of the occasion — one as a devoted daughter of the culture, and the other as an admirer of its rich spiritual traditions.

Kajol, the OG Bengali diva, is known for her deep-rooted Durga Puja traditions. This year, her presence brought a sense of nostalgia and authenticity to the pandal,Nyrraa, who visited the pandal for darshan, was not just mesmerized by the grandeur of the celebration but also felt truly honored to have shared the moment with Kajol herself.

In a heartfelt quote, Nyrraa shared, “I’ve always admired Kajol ma’am — not just for her iconic roles, but for how deeply rooted she is in her culture. Meeting her at the pandal today felt like a blessing in itself. It was lovely to seek Maa Durga’s blessings together — the energy, the devotion, the people… it was all so magical and humbling.”

Draped in red — the color of divine feminine power — Nyrraa joined the devotees with folded hands and eyes brimming with gratitude. The air was filled with dhaak beats, sindoor fragrance, and the powerful chants of “Jai Maa Durga!” as both women mirrored the true spirit of the season — strong, graceful, and deeply connected to the divine.

Their presence together became a visual representation of Shakti — the celebration of feminine power, tradition, and inner strength.

As Navratri continues to unite hearts through devotion, this moment shared by Nyrraa M Banerji and Kajol is a glowing reminder that faith knows no boundaries, and when women come together in prayer, the energy is nothing short of divine.