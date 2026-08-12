O Haseen: Thomson Andrews brings romance of monsoon to life with his new single

From lending his voice and expertise to some of Bollywood’s biggest musical projects to now stepping into the spotlight with a song that is entirely his own, Thomson Andrews is entering an exciting new chapter with his latest single, ‘O Haseen’. Known for his work as a singer, vocal arranger and composer, Thomson has been associated with celebrated names including A.R. Rahman and Pritam. Most recently, he served as a vocal arranger and singer on Shahid Kapoor-led ‘Cocktail 2’. He is also set to collaborate with Pritam once again on the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Haiwan’.

With ‘O Haseen’, Thomson brings his own artistic voice to the forefront with a romantic single that celebrates love, longing and emotional intimacy. Arriving as a soulful monsoon release, the song captures the feeling of remembering someone special and the quiet emotions that come with being deeply in love.

Speaking about what makes the song special to him, Thomson Andrews says: “ ‘O Haseen’ is a very special song for me because it celebrates the kind of love that stays with you long after the moment has passed. It’s about the magic of remembering someone special, falling in love all over again and discovering new layers of yourself through that connection. I wanted the song to evoke those beautiful, personal emotions that make you think of your own special someone, while also celebrating the joy of loving and finding a deeper connection with yourself. There’s something incredibly romantic about the monsoon, and I felt it was the perfect season to bring a song filled with love, warmth, nostalgia and longing to listeners.”

The song is all set to be released on THROAN OF ART MUSIC label. O Haseen will also be available across major audio streaming platforms worldwide. Composed and sung by Thomson Andrews, with lyrics by Nagesh Prasad and music programming and production by ADROIT (Royal Sen), ‘O Haseen’ combines poetic lyrics with a contemporary cinematic soundscape. The lyrical audio track is designed to allow the emotion of the words and Thomson’s soulful vocal delivery to take centre stage.

The song has been released worldwide on 10th August. With a career spanning more than two decades and extensive experience behind some of the industry’s most recognised musical projects, Thomson now turns the spotlight towards his own original repertoire. ‘O Haseen’ marks the beginning of an exciting new musical chapter for the singer, composer and vocal arranger.