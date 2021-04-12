Home » News » Odisha Governor lends his voice to Prem Anand’s music

Odisha Governor lends his voice to Prem Anand’s music

In an inspiring initiative, Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal has lent his voice to a patriotic song that narrates the rich heritage, art and culture as well as dying art forms of Odisha. The song was released on the occasion of Utkal Divas, on April 1 by the Governor. Title of the song is ‘E Mati Odisha E Jati Odia’.

Apart from lending his voice, Hon’ble Governor has also featured in the song along with the Chief Minister of Odisha Sri Naveen Patnaik.

The music of the 6-minute video has been composed by eminent Music Director, Prem Anand. It also features 14 other artists from Odisha.

