Odisha Governor lends his voice to Prem Anand’s music

In an inspiring initiative, Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal has lent his voice to a patriotic song that narrates the rich heritage, art and culture as well as dying art forms of Odisha. The song was released on the occasion of Utkal Divas, on April 1 by the Governor. Title of the song is ‘E Mati Odisha E Jati Odia’.

Apart from lending his voice, Hon’ble Governor has also featured in the song along with the Chief Minister of Odisha Sri Naveen Patnaik.

The music of the 6-minute video has been composed by eminent Music Director, Prem Anand. It also features 14 other artists from Odisha.