Odiyan, the highest grosser of Malayalam Industry crosses 6 million within 8 days of its release in India and makes history

After the record-breaking success of RRR, India’s no. 1 content library Pen Movies secures the rights of Odiyan, a fantasy drama directed by V. A. Shrikumar and starring Mohanlal, Prakash Raj and Manju Warrier. Released on 14 December 2018, the multi-starrer was a colossal success at the box office and within a week of its recent streaming on YouTube it has garnered over 6 million views making it one of the fastest watched Malayalam films on the platform.

The story of the Shrikumar directorial revolves around Manikyan, a notorious shape-shifter, who returns to his village after an exile of 15 years; his arrival causes much unease to the villagers, especially Ravunni Nair, who has a personal grudge against him. What remains to be seen is the production value the banner mounts for the reimagination of the Mohanlal-starrer.

Filmmaker V A Shrikumar says, “Odiyan remains one of the most special films of my career as a director. I’m excited that Pen Movies has secured the rights of the film that has struck a chord with the audience in theatres and across streaming platforms. I’m assured that the banner will do complete justice to the scale of the movie and render it in a manner that aligns with its creative endeavour.”

Odiyan witnessed power-packed performances by celebrated actors and it would be interesting to know the actor’s who will be cast in the upcoming adaptation.