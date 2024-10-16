OG shoot resumes with high-octane action in Hyderabad, Pawan Kalyan to join soon

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is all set to set the screen on fire with his upcoming action-packed film OG, directed by Sujeeth. The Pan India action entertainer OG, starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan has resumed its shoot in Hyderabad with an electrifying action sequence currently underway. The film, which has generated immense buzz since its announcement, is set to raise the stakes with Pawan Kalyan gearing up to join the set soon for his share of high-adrenaline action scenes.

Since its announcement, Sujeeth’s gangster drama OG has captured the attention of fans and industry insiders alike. With Pawan Kalyan in the lead, the film is poised to deliver a gripping storyline, elevated by its high-octane action. Adding to the intrigue is the casting of Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist, alongside Sriya Reddy, Priyanka Mohan, and Arjun Das in the pivotal role, further heightening the film’s appeal with its impressive ensemble cast.

Currently, an intense night shoot is in progress in Hyderabad, focusing on key action scenes that are expected to be major highlights of the film. The makers have revealed that this schedule, which began earlier this month and will continue until the end of October, is set to feature some of the most thrilling sequences audiences can expect. Taking to social media, the team shared an electrifying update:

“The energy is HIGH… and the action is ROLLING… 🔥 #TheyCallHimOG shoot has Resumed and Firing on all Cylinders to create the Madness 💥💥 Our #OG @PawanKalyan will be joining the shoot soon.”

Pawan Kalyan’s recent appointment as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh has only amplified the excitement surrounding OG. His dual role as a political leader and a cinematic icon has kept fans eagerly awaiting his return to the silver screen, with OG promising to deliver an unforgettable experience.

Backed by a powerful soundtrack composed by Thaman S, OG is produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari, with Sujeeth writing and directing under the DVV Entertainments banner. Veteran actor Prakash Raj also plays a prominent role, further bolstering the film’s star-studded lineup.