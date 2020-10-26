On his birthday, Aayush Sharma receives a sweet surprise from his family!

On his birthday, Aayush Sharma shares a video of the beautiful surprise offered by his family, giving a virtual tour of his house.

As the LoveYatri star turns a year older today, Aayush Sharma received an adorable surprise from his wife Arpita, as she decorated the house to surprise the actor.

Offering a sweet surprise to the birthday boy, Aayush’s Arpita filled the house with lighted candles and pictures that document the precious memories of the actor with his close ones.

The video shared by Aayush features pictures of the actor with his family as well as friends, tracing his life journey.

Having encountered the sweet gesture by his family, Aayush Sharma is overwhelmed by all the love poured onto him by his loved ones.

Doting father of two kids, Aayush Sharma often gives an insight into the adorable bond shared by him with his kids through pictures and posts on social media.

After creating a stir and making the nation dance to the tunes of his chartbuster ‘Chogada’ which has been ruling the festive seasons even after two years, Aayush Sharma is gearing up for his upcoming projects.

Having his hands full with interesting projects, Aayush Sharma will be next seen in Mahesh Manjrekar directorial Guns of the North.