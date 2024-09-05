On Teacher’s Day, Sky Force director Sandeep Kewlani expresses gratitude to his mentors

Writer-Director Sandeep Kewlani is gearing up to make his directorial debut with Maddock Films ‘Sky Force’ starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Veer Pahariya. The much-awaited film has wrapped up the shooting and the post-production work is in full swing as the makers aim to bring the movie into the cinemas early next year.

On Teacher’s Day,writer-director Sandeep Kewlani credited Rajkumar Hirani and Boman Irani for his success and said, “They are the reason he is in cinema, and it’s because of their guidance he is pursuing his dream of directing a full-fledged film.”

Speaking about superstars like Ajay Devgn Kewlani said that he has learned technical knowledge and craft from Ajay Devgn”

Talking about Akshay Kumar he said, “Akshay showed him the value of precision and preparation on set.”

Kewlani was impressed by Akshay’s ability to comprehend and execute the subtleties of a scene, as well as his commitment to being completely prepared before stepping in front of the camera. This professionalism, together with Akshay’s eagerness to provide ideas, created a smoother and more productive working atmosphere during the production of “Sky Force”.

He continued saying that he learned to remain calm under any situation from Amar Kaushik, director of “Stree 2” who is also producing “Skyforce.”