“One has to be hopeful and keep on working and make the most of every opportunity that’s comes your way”, says Vidhatri Bandi as she joins John Abraham in The Diplomat

Vidhatri Bandi, best known for her performances in Jalsa and Shiddat, is set to make a powerful return to the screen with The Diplomat, where she will be seen portraying an embassy officer opposite John Abraham. Directed by Shivam Nair, the film is a gripping political thriller that delves into the world of international relations and The Diplomat’ at its finest.

Speaking about the role, Vidhatri expressed her gratitude for this opportunity, especially after facing a challenging phase in her career. “It has been a year of struggle—actually, a couple of years. After Jalsa and Max, Min & Meowzaki, this opportunity means a lot, not just for me but for every artist who struggles. The journey teaches you so much, and I am truly grateful to finally have the chance to play opposite John Abraham.”

Reflecting on her experience working with John, she shared, “It was an incredible experience—our first time sharing the screen, and it was truly memorable. I hope we get more opportunities to work together in the future.”

Vidhatri’s performance in Jalsa was widely praised, with critics noting her strong screen presence alongside industry stalwarts like Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah. With ‘The Diplomat’, she steps into a sophisticated narrative that highlights the power play behind global affairs, showcasing her ability to bring depth to complex roles.

Set against the backdrop of international diplomact, The Diplomat promises to be a thought-provoking film that moves beyond action-packed narratives, focusing instead on the strategic intelligence and negotiations that shape world events. With its intriguing storyline and stellar cast, the film is set to be one of the most anticipated political thrillers of the year.