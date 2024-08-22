“One of the central themes is the evil that dwells inside us all”: Co-creator Patrick McKay on Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S2

As darkness creeps closer to Middle-earth, ancient lines blur and new alliances form in the shadow of a looming threat. Ahead of the highly anticipated global premiere of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, co-creator Patrick McKay teases a deeper dive into the intricate web of deceit and manipulation spun by Sauron. With the Dark Lord’s ominous return, McKay promises a season filled with darker secrets as Sauron rises to reclaim his power.

Spilling the beans on Sauron’s return, Patrick Mckay shares, “We’re going to watch as he uses deception, manipulation, lies, coercion, and cunning to set the chess pieces in motion. This season is about reaching a deeper understanding of his modus operandi – and seeing it in action. Each of these societies and heroes that we set up in Season 1 reveals serious cracks in the foundations that Sauron can exploit.”

Expanding on what the viewers can expect in the upcoming season, Mckay adds, “What the audience will start to realize as the season goes on is this is not a story about several different worlds but a story about one world – and Sauron is the spine that connects all of it. There is good and evil in Tolkien. But what side you are fighting for is something that everyone has to struggle with. Evil is not something in some far-off place. One of the central themes is the evil that dwells inside us all.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. The series boasts a phenomenal cast, featuring Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, and Charlie Vickers, among others, in key roles. This adventurous action-drama will stream worldwide on Prime Video in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and many more, starting August 29.