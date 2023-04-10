Ooltah Chashmah Play announces pre-registration for mobile game Bhide Scooter Race on Google Play Store

After the super success of first game ‘Run Jetha Run’, House of Ooltah Chashmah Play, a leading developer of mobile games, is pleased to announce the pre-registration launch of its next mobile game, ‘Bhide Scooter Race’, on the Android Play Store.

Bhide Scooter Race is a fast-paced, action-packed racing game featuring the beloved character Bhide from the popular television show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The game allows players to experience the thrill of racing on scooters through exciting tracks, challenging obstacles, and fierce competition.

“We are excited to bring Bhide Scooter Race to our fans,” said Mr. Asit Modi, the creator of the most loved show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. “This game is the perfect blend of adrenaline-fueled racing and fun-filled gameplay, and we can’t wait for players to get their hands on it.”

The game features intuitive controls, stunning graphics, and engaging gameplay, making it an instant hit among mobile gaming enthusiasts. With pre-registration now available on the Android Play Store, players can secure their spot and be among the first to experience the thrill of Bhide Scooter Race.

To pre-register for Bhide Scooter Race, simply visit the game’s page on the Android Play Store and follow the instructions. The game is free to play, with in-app purchases available for players who want to enhance their gaming experience.

