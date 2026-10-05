Optimystix Entertainment strengthens its global IP strategy with Game Changers

Optimystix Entertainment India Limited today announced Game Changers, an original business reality format created by Optimystix and hosted by acclaimed actor and filmmaker R. Madhavan.

Designed as a premium, internationally scalable entertainment property, Game Changers will be produced in Dubai for the Middle East market, with a vision to expand across geographies. The show represents a strategic step in Optimystix’s growth journey:

Building a stronger portfolio of owned intellectual property.

Diversifying revenue opportunities.

Creating long-term content assets with potential for format licensing, sponsorships, branded integrations, digital extensions and multi-territory adaptations.

Production is scheduled to commence shortly. At a time when entrepreneurship, innovation and founder-led businesses are capturing global attention, Game Changers brings together compelling human stories, high-stakes decision-making and investment-led entertainment. Startup founders from across the world will get an opportunity to pitch their ventures before an international investor panel, with representation from Dubai, London, Russia and the United States.

“Game Changers is being developed as a future-facing global entertainment franchise, for Optimystix which is more than a new show. It is an owned IP with the potential to travel across markets, attract marquee brand partnerships and create multiple monetisation streams over time. We are combining our proven expertise in creating mass-audience entertainment with a format that speaks directly to the global energy around entrepreneurship, innovation and investment.” Said Vipul D Shah (Founder and Chairman)

“The format goes beyond a conventional pitch show. It spotlights the ambition, resilience, strategy and personal conviction behind promising businesses while giving audiences an inside view of what it takes to build, fund and scale a company in today’s competitive global economy.” Said Rajesh Bahl (Co-Founder and Group CEO)

Dubai provides a powerful launchpad for the franchise. As an international business hub connecting Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas, the city offers access to a diverse founder ecosystem, global capital networks and a rapidly expanding media and consumer market. The UAE edition is envisioned as the first step in a wider international rollout, with future opportunities for regional editions, language adaptations, format licensing and digital-first content extensions.

With R. Madhavan at the helm, Game Changers will bring credibility, warmth and sharp insight to the founder journey. Madhavan’s presence is expected to broaden the show’s appeal across audiences—bringing together entrepreneurs, young professionals, business leaders, investors and mainstream entertainment viewers.

For Optimystix, Game Changers marks an important evolution in its growth strategy. The company is building on its established credentials in high-impact television, film and reality entertainment while increasingly focusing on the creation and ownership of differentiated IP with global relevance.

The project also reinforces Optimystix’s ambition to strengthen market perception as not only one of India’s most successful and experienced production houses, but also as a forward-looking content and IP company positioned to participate in the expanding global entertainment economy. With a legacy of popular programming, strong execution capabilities and an expanding focus on owned formats, Optimystix is creating a pipeline of projects designed to deliver both creative impact and long-term enterprise value.