Oscar and BAFTA award winner Resul Pookutty will present Baaghi 2 writer Niraj Kumar Mishra’s directorial debut Samanantar

Samanantar (aka The Parallel), a philosophical-cum-supernatural anthology of four hard-hitting stories entangled together with common philosophies of life and ‘KARMA’. How does the unknown forces from the parallel realm starts manifesting once humans breach all the limits through their evil and immoral actions.

The film also deals with serious social malice like child rape, extreme psychological impact of unemployment, insatiable greed and lies, behavioural irresponsibility out of extreme anger; an indirect but very strong message to the contemporary and morally corrupt society. The film has been shot in record number of days during the extreme winter of January. Being on the bordering locations of Bihar and Nepal, shooting conditions were quiet challenging.

The unit was compact and average age of technicians was below 25, i.e. all first timers with no experience. Similar goes with actors too, 95% of the actors acted or faced the camera for the first time in their lives.

The association of Resul Pookutty and Niraj Kumar Mishra are like meeting of two different worlds, but one common factor, ‘EXTRAORDINARY LOVE FOR AUDIOVISUAL STORYTELLING’. Emotion is the only connecting language of different worlds of audio-visual storytelling, rest are mere tools. Though director Niraj Kumar Mishra terms it as, ‘divine intervention’.