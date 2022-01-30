OTT Reviews – Rocket Boys, Looop Lapeta and The Great Indian Murder are the big releases this week

The week gone by

Last week was rather uneventful on the OTT arena as there was no new release. It was rather surprising since there was a big Republic Day holiday mid-week as well. Moreover, February is now getting overcrowded, what with close to 10 web series/original movies arriving literally back to back.

Coming soon

This week is going to be special as two web series and one movie would be arriving on the same day, Friday. These are Rocket Boys and The Great Indian Murder along with Looop Lapeta.

Let’s talk about Rocket Boys first. This has been one of the more extensively promoted web series to be arriving digitally. For the last few months, there has been a constant buzz around this real life tale of Indian space scientists Dr. Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sardesai. Teaser, clippings and glimpses from the web series have been unveiled at regular intervals, hence creating excitement amongst the viewers. Moreover, there is a definite classy look that this Abhay Pannu directed series is carrying, with a vintage classic feel to it.

Considering the fact that Emmay Entertainment [Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani] and Siddharth Roy Kapur are producing this web series for Sony LIV, there is certain quality that is expected from Rocket Boys. Moreover, the actors chosen are just fine as well with Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh playing the key protagonists. This should be a good entertainer.

As for the lovers of murder mystery thriller dramas, there is The Great Indian Murder coming on Disney+Hotstar. The OTT platform has been known to unveil thrillers at regular intervals [Criminal Justice is one of their most popular franchises] and now with Tigmanshu Dhulia directing this web series with Richa Chaddha and Pratik Gandhi as the investigators, The Great Indian Murder should turn out to be interesting. In fact those who follow fiction closely would be looking forward to this screen adaptation of Vikas Swarup’s bestseller novel Six Suspects.

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu would be having her third film find an OTT release in a space of seven months, what with Looop Laeta arriving after Haseen Dillruba and Rashmi Rocket. The actress has been dabbling with different genre of films and after an adultery drama and a sports drama, she would now be seen in this ‘fun on the run’ Netflix drama-comedy where she has Tahir Raj Bhasin for company. In fact Tahir has already been seen digitally with Ranjish Hi Sahi and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhen in January so this is going to be a hat-trick of releases for him.

Release dates

Rocket Boys – Sony LIV – 4th February

Looop Lapeta – Netflix – 4th February

The Great Indian Murder – Disney+Hotstar – 4th February